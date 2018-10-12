Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have officially tied the knot.

The royal couple married at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle Friday morning.

The 28-year-old bride, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and is ninth in line to the British throne, wore a custom gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and was walked into the chapel by her father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

She topped off the look with a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara by Christopher De Vos.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate’s son, Prince George, played page boy while Princess Charlotte served as one of the six bridesmaids. Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s older sister,served as maid of honor.

The newlywed couple married in the same venue used in May by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's second royal wedding of the year on a gusty day that required early arrivals to hold onto their elegant hats as they crossed the manicured grounds.

The couple invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings and like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took a carriage ride through parts of Windsor after the ceremony.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.