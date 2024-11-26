Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after starting whirlwind romance with podcast cohost 18 years younger

Earl Charles Spencer finally broke his silence on his whirlwind romance with Dr. Cat Jarman, his podcast cohost, who is 18 years his junior.

"I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself," Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana told the Daily Mail. "She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

The relationship dynamic he has with Jarman is new for him as he navigates his divorce from Karen Spencer.

"The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn't even the possibility... I've never been with a much younger person. I wasn't even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn't a possibility," Spencer revealed to the outlet. "I've never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She's very canny, very emotionally mature. With her I don't pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am – and who I am not."

"It really is nice to be with someone who wants to do stuff," he continued. "Take today. We could have come to this festival and just stayed in the hotel, but we were up this morning going to see a lagoon. It really is nice to find someone who is dynamic and interested."

Jarman, 42, and Spencer, 60, met in 2021 after the Norwegian archaeologist conducted an investigation at Althorp House. The two began a historical podcast, "The Rabbit Hole Detectives," in 2023 alongside the Rev. Richard Coles.

Spencer announced his split from his third wife in June. Karen and Spencer met on a blind date and married in 2011. The two share a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana.

"It is immensely sad," he previously told the Daily Mail of the end of his marriage. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Karen later thanked her nearly 100,000 Instagram followers for the support.

"Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support," she wrote on her personal account. "Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

Spencer and Karen's marriage reportedly fell apart while he was writing his memoir, "A Very Private School."

In his memoir, Spencer revealed how he was sexually abused as a child. Over the years, Spencer kept the abuse a secret. But after two failed marriages, Spencer realized he needed help.

"I was so confused by my endless romantic disasters, deep unhappiness and two divorces," he previously told Fox News Digital. "I also wanted to do something for my children. Actually, that was the spur. I wanted to get better for them, so I could be a better father. I don’t know if they would agree that I managed it, but that was my aim. And I think, if I hadn’t been a parent, I probably would have just gone on... coping. [Saying it out loud] was surprisingly helpful. It didn’t get to the root of the problem, but it sent me on a course of more honest therapy."

Spencer said he’s "really turned a corner" in the last three to four months, especially after writing his book. He’s still doing "a very effective" post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, as well as tai chi and breathing exercises.

"I’ve got a whole armory of support techniques to try and get to a better place," he shared.

