Charles Spencer's estranged wife breaks her silence after divorce filing, says she's still 'processing' it all

Earl Charles Spencer's estranged wife, Karen Spencer, has broken her silence after her husband of 13 years publicly announced their split.

On Friday, Karen – a social entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Whole Child International – took to Instagram to thank those who have reached out offering their love and support amid her impending divorce.

"Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support," Karen wrote, alongside a series of photos featuring the summer solstice. "Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon. Thought I’d share a few pics from last night's summer solstice gathering."

Earlier this month, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana announced the split to The Mail.

"It is immensely sad," the British aristocrat told the outlet about the divorce. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

A spokesperson for Spencer didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time.

According to the outlet, the 9th Earl Spencer’s marriage to the Countess of Spencer ended amid the writing of his memoir, "A Very Private School."

In his memoir, Spencer revealed how he was sexually abused as a child.

Over the years, Spencer kept the abuse a secret. But after two failed marriages, Spencer realized he needed help.

"I was so confused by my endless romantic disasters, deep unhappiness and two divorces," he previously told Fox News Digital. "I also wanted to do something for my children. Actually, that was the spur. I wanted to get better for them, so I could be a better father. I don’t know if they would agree that I managed it, but that was my aim. And I think, if I hadn’t been a parent, I probably would have just gone on... coping. [Saying it out loud] was surprisingly helpful. It didn’t get to the root of the problem, but it sent me on a course of more honest therapy."

Spencer said he’s "really turned a corner" in the last three to four months, especially after writing his book. He’s still doing "a very effective" post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, as well as tai chi and breathing exercises.

"I’ve got a whole armory of support techniques to try and get to a better place," he shared.

Spencer and Karen, 52, wed at Althorp House in June 2011. They share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana, whose name pays tribute to her royal aunt. Karen has two older daughters from her previous marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon.

According to The Mail, Spencer is "becoming close to" Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman. They "look very happy together" but it is still "early days."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to the post.