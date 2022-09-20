Princess Charlotte tells Prince George ‘You need to bow’ during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At age 7, Princess Charlotte knows plenty about royal protocol.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton waited alongside her older brother Prince George at Wellington Arch for their great-grandmother’s coffin to go past them at the state funeral on Monday. During one moment that went viral on social media, Charlotte was spotted telling George, 9, what to do when the moment came.

In a video captured by Access Hollywood, Charlotte is seen telling George, "You need to bow," while her sibling, who is second in line to the throne, listened intently.

This isn’t the first time that Charlotte has given instructions on royal behavior. During the Platinum Jubilee in June, Charlotte stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside George and their younger brother Prince Louis, 4.

As the national anthem "God Save the Queen" played, George placed his hand on the balcony ledge. Charlotte was spotted gently nudging her big brother’s arm and telling him to fix his posture. Without hesitation, George quickly corrected himself by standing up straight and putting his arms by his side.

During the Trooping the Colour parade, Louis waved to the crowd enthusiastically before Charlotte attempted to stop him by taking his hand and placing it on his lap.

The queen, who celebrated 70 years on the throne this year, passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

For the funeral service, Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch to the left side of her black coat, honoring the queen’s great love of horses. According to People magazine, the brooch was gifted to Charlotte by the queen herself.

Louis, who was likely deemed too young to attend the service, wasn’t present with his family.

Elizabeth was laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate ceremony in Windsor away from media cameras.

King Charles III and senior royal family members gathered late Monday for the private interment ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, a Gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has hosted royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century.

Earlier Monday, 800 mourners, many of them the queen’s staff, joined royal family members in the chapel for a committal service – the last public ceremony capping 10 days of national mourning that saw huge military parades, miles-long queues in London to see the queen’s coffin lying in state, and Britain’s first state funeral since former Prime Minister Winston Churchill died in 1965.

In contrast, the interment late Monday was on a much more intimate scale. Royal officials said it was a "deeply personal family occasion," and proceedings were not televised. They said the queen was interred together with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.