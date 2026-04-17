Prince William’s ‘ruthless side’ emerges as he views Prince Harry as ‘untrustworthy': experts

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Prince Harry has tried to break Prince William’s "wall of silence," but the no-nonsense future king, who has a "ruthless side," has a long memory for loyalty, and an even longer one for betrayal.

The claim was made by multiple royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, who claimed that "the firewall is firmly held" against the Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly not spoken to his brother since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

The Prince of Wales is "ignoring the circus" and is "done with drama," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

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"This feels like a permanent royal reset," she shared. "But William’s silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy."

"William regards his brother as totally untrustworthy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also claimed to Fox News Digital.

Chard and Fitzwilliams’ statements came following reports that William, 43, has a "ruthless streak" and "holds a grudge" against those who have either sided against him or are in Harry’s corner alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

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"William is someone who does hold a grudge; he does choose sides," Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of The Sunday Times, told Times Radio, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"If someone picks the other side, he remembers that," she warned.

Fitzwilliams previously told the Daily Mail that William has a "ruthless streak," noting that he prioritizes loyalty and the crown.

"Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, ‘Betrayal has a long shelf life,’" said Chard. "Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

After the couple settled in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which revealed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and detailed his rivalry with William, further strained relations.

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Russell Myers, royal editor for the Daily Mirror and author of "William & Catherine," told Fox News Digital that while the brothers were close growing up and bonded by the death of their mother, Princess Diana, cracks in their relationship were likely to appear.

"There’s the issue of the heir and the spare," Myers explained.

"We all know what Prince Harry’s memoir is called. And then you have the issue of these two very different paths they were set on. William was very much led into the path of, ‘You are going to be king. This is your destiny.’ And Harry was left to fend for himself, really. And I think that caused a lot of issues in their adolescence and into adulthood."

But the brothers’ feud may have begun well before Harry’s exit from the U.K.

When Harry, 41, began dating Meghan, 44, in 2016, the relationship progressed quickly, with the American actress meeting senior royals early on. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and married the following year.

According to multiple royal experts, William was concerned about Harry’s whirlwind romance and reportedly advised him to "take as much time as you need" before making a lifelong commitment.

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William’s view, as portrayed in these accounts, was to ensure Harry didn’t rush into marriage before the "Suits" alum fully understood the pressures of royal life as a newcomer.

Harry, however, is said to have interpreted William’s caution as a lack of support — or even skepticism — toward Meghan. Experts say that’s when their relationship turned frosty.

In his book, Myers claimed that William would get riled up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dramatic exit from royal life and the tell-alls that came with it. William’s wife, Kate Middleton, had "less interest in convincing Harry to stay, he claimed.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on such books."

"Unfortunately for both Harry and Princess Catherine, I think the fractiousness of the relationship was always going to happen because Harry and Meghan chose the path that they did," Myers explained. "They wanted to leave immediately. They saw that the institution would probably try to stop them from leaving."

"I think a real line was crossed," Myers continued. "The people that I’d spoken to for the book say that both William and Catherine were left deeply hurt by Harry and Meghan’s state of play and the way they went about leaving the family."

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Following Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth that read, "Recollections may vary." Myers claimed Kate, 44, was "absolutely integral" to that message.

"Catherine did not want the brothers to finish their relationship," Myers explained. "She was always trying to bring them together, always trying to be that mediator for William when they’re very hot, two hotheaded young men, falling out. Catherine was always saying to William and Harry at certain junctures, ‘Think about what you want for the future.’"

"There was a great deal of sadness over Harry and Meghan leaving," said Myers. "Harry was urged by other members of the family to try and think again, try and work out a situation where it could work for all parties."

"Looking forward, maybe it’s a bit too soon to think of reconciliation," he added.

Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital she doesn’t believe William is being "ruthless." Instead, she views it as "strong, admirable leadership" based on "loyalty and dedication to duty."

"He is good at setting boundaries and sticking to them," said Fordwich. "We are likely to see a far tighter circle to protect the institution. And Princess Catherine adheres to the same high standards and values. She is his rock in all things."

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"Harry and Meghan left the royal family to build their Hollywood empire in private," said Chard. "They’re forging their own agenda. However, they hope to use their royal circus formula to continue to make money. William isn't going to be a part of their media circle, which further distracts him from the monarchy. William remembers loyalty as the future king because he has to."

The royal family, especially William, hasn’t forgotten Harry’s memoir and its claims.

"If William deviated from the ‘never complain, never explain’ motto of the royal family, he would spend 24/7 explaining," Chard argued. "Monetizing the monarchy is an anathema to William. The royal family does not trust Harry and Meghan."

"A long memory is essential and signals a tougher, more controlled monarchy under Prince William’s reign," said Chard. "He’ll be a great leader because he doesn’t forget who damaged the institution, who stays silent, who overshares and torches trust."