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Prince William

Prince William’s ‘ruthless side’ emerges as he views Prince Harry as ‘untrustworthy': experts

Experts claim 'the firewall is firmly held' against the Duke of Sussex six years after royal exit

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
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Kate Middleton tried to mediate Prince William, Prince Harry split: author Video

Kate Middleton tried to mediate Prince William, Prince Harry split: author

Russell Myers, author of "William and Catherine," details how the Prince and Princess of Wales were left hurt by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure and the fallout that strained royal family ties.

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Prince Harry has tried to break Prince William’s "wall of silence," but the no-nonsense future king, who has a "ruthless side," has a long memory for loyalty, and an even longer one for betrayal.

The claim was made by multiple royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, who claimed that "the firewall is firmly held" against the Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly not spoken to his brother since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

The Prince of Wales is "ignoring the circus" and is "done with drama," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

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Prince Harry and Prince William with their backs turned in suits walking away from each other.

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William (right) attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. Royal experts told Fox News Digital the last time the brothers spoke was in 2022 during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. (Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"This feels like a permanent royal reset," she shared. "But William’s silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy."

"William regards his brother as totally untrustworthy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also claimed to Fox News Digital.

Prince William and Catherine walking ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan leaving Westminster Hall in London

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after escorting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace on Sept. 14, 2022, in London. (Emilio Morenatti/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard and Fitzwilliams’ statements came following reports that William, 43, has a "ruthless streak" and "holds a grudge" against those who have either sided against him or are in Harry’s corner alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON TRIED TO MEDIATE PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY SPLIT: AUTHOR

Kate Middleton tried to mediate Prince William, Prince Harry split: author Video

"William is someone who does hold a grudge; he does choose sides," Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of The Sunday Times, told Times Radio, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"If someone picks the other side, he remembers that," she warned.

Prince William observing drone demonstration with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment, observes a drone demonstration during a visit with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford, Wiltshire, on March 26, 2026. (Justin Tallis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams previously told the Daily Mail that William has a "ruthless streak," noting that he prioritizes loyalty and the crown.

Prince William and Prince Harry standing together at Kensington Palace Sunken Garden

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital the brothers are not on speaking terms. (Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, ‘Betrayal has a long shelf life,’" said Chard. "Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

Prince Harry sitting in the audience at Western Bulldogs HQ in Melbourne

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sits in the audience before a Q&A session during a visit to Movember at the Western Bulldogs headquarters at Mission Whitten Oval in Melbourne on April 15, 2026. (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

After the couple settled in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which revealed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and detailed his rivalry with William, further strained relations.

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A person watching the Duke of Sussex interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby on a television at home in Edinburgh

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby during "Harry: The Interview," two days before his controversial autobiography "Spare" is published.  (Jane Barlow/PA Images)

Russell Myers, royal editor for the Daily Mirror and author of "William & Catherine," told Fox News Digital that while the brothers were close growing up and bonded by the death of their mother, Princess Diana, cracks in their relationship were likely to appear.

"There’s the issue of the heir and the spare," Myers explained.

Prince Harry looking serious in a suit against a black background.

Prince Harry told the BBC in 2025 he's ready for reconciliation. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"We all know what Prince Harry’s memoir is called. And then you have the issue of these two very different paths they were set on. William was very much led into the path of, ‘You are going to be king. This is your destiny.’ And Harry was left to fend for himself, really. And I think that caused a lot of issues in their adolescence and into adulthood."

Prince Harry walking ahead of Meghan Markle wearing matching black attire at an event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on Oct. 9, 2025, in New York City. The couple reside in California. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety)

But the brothers’ feud may have begun well before Harry’s exit from the U.K.

When Harry, 41, began dating Meghan, 44, in 2016, the relationship progressed quickly, with the American actress meeting senior royals early on. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and married the following year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing their wedding attire after getting married at Windsor.

Meghan Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry, a British prince, in 2018. (Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to multiple royal experts, William was concerned about Harry’s whirlwind romance and reportedly advised him to "take as much time as you need" before making a lifelong commitment. 

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Book cover of William and Catherine The Monarchy's New Era by Russell Myers

"William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story," by Russell Myers, is available now. (Pegasus Books)

William’s view, as portrayed in these accounts, was to ensure Harry didn’t rush into marriage before the "Suits" alum fully understood the pressures of royal life as a newcomer.

Harry, however, is said to have interpreted William’s caution as a lack of support — or even skepticism — toward Meghan. Experts say that’s when their relationship turned frosty.

Catherine Princess of Wales Prince William Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex walking outdoors at Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) reside in California with their two young children. (Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In his book, Myers claimed that William would get riled up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dramatic exit from royal life and the tell-alls that came with it. William’s wife, Kate Middleton, had "less interest in convincing Harry to stay, he claimed.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walking together at the BAFTA Film Awards in London

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, 2026, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on such books."

"Unfortunately for both Harry and Princess Catherine, I think the fractiousness of the relationship was always going to happen because Harry and Meghan chose the path that they did," Myers explained. "They wanted to leave immediately. They saw that the institution would probably try to stop them from leaving."

Prince William and Prince Harry standing with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the London Stadium.

From left: Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on Oct. 18, 2017, in London. Harry once had a close bond with his sister-in-law. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I think a real line was crossed," Myers continued. "The people that I’d spoken to for the book say that both William and Catherine were left deeply hurt by Harry and Meghan’s state of play and the way they went about leaving the family."

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Prince Harry in grey suit and Meghan Markle in blue dress sitting across from Oprah Winfrey during interview

In a candid interview given to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan Markle alleged remarks regarding her son Archie's skin color were made by the inner circle of the royal family. (Harpo Productions)

Following Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth that read, "Recollections may vary." Myers claimed Kate, 44, was "absolutely integral" to that message.

"Catherine did not want the brothers to finish their relationship," Myers explained. "She was always trying to bring them together, always trying to be that mediator for William when they’re very hot, two hotheaded young men, falling out. Catherine was always saying to William and Harry at certain junctures, ‘Think about what you want for the future.’"

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge standing at King Power Stadium

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There was a great deal of sadness over Harry and Meghan leaving," said Myers. "Harry was urged by other members of the family to try and think again, try and work out a situation where it could work for all parties."

Princess Catherine, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan walk on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once known as "The Fab Four." (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Looking forward, maybe it’s a bit too soon to think of reconciliation," he added.

Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital she doesn’t believe William is being "ruthless." Instead, she views it as "strong, admirable leadership" based on "loyalty and dedication to duty."

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiling and walking side-by-side in Tobermory, Scotland

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smile to well-wishers as they arrive for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub on April 29, 2025, in Tobermory, Scotland. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"He is good at setting boundaries and sticking to them," said Fordwich. "We are likely to see a far tighter circle to protect the institution. And Princess Catherine adheres to the same high standards and values. She is his rock in all things."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at Australian National Veterans Arts Museum in Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not working royals and strive to be financially independent. (Josh Stanyer/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

"Harry and Meghan left the royal family to build their Hollywood empire in private," said Chard. "They’re forging their own agenda. However, they hope to use their royal circus formula to continue to make money. William isn't going to be a part of their media circle, which further distracts him from the monarchy. William remembers loyalty as the future king because he has to."

The royal family, especially William, hasn’t forgotten Harry’s memoir and its claims.

Prince Harry placing a poppy at the Afghanistan section of the Wall of Remembrance in Canberra

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, places a poppy in the Afghanistan section of the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on April 15, 2026. (Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images)

"If William deviated from the ‘never complain, never explain’ motto of the royal family, he would spend 24/7 explaining," Chard argued. "Monetizing the monarchy is an anathema to William. The royal family does not trust Harry and Meghan."

Prince William and Prince Harry walking through a trench during Vimy Ridge commemorations in Lille, France

When it comes to a royal reconciliation, author Russell Myers told Fox News Digital "never say never," but don't expect it anytime soon. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"A long memory is essential and signals a tougher, more controlled monarchy under Prince William’s reign," said Chard. "He’ll be a great leader because he doesn’t forget who damaged the institution, who stays silent, who overshares and torches trust."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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