Prince William says 5-year-old son Prince George 'knows I'm useless' at arts and crafts

When it comes to arts and crafts projects, Prince George knows that his dad is probably not the best parent to ask.

Following an event at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Passage homeless center, where they helped the charity prepare for its Christmas party next week, according to People magazine.

Per the outlet, the Duke of Cambridge, 36, was tasked with helping make a “Welcome to Xmas Dinner” sign and given the letter "E" to cut out.

"My son knows I’m useless at this," William said, noting that his wife "is the artsy one."

For her part, the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, focused her efforts on helping make beaded bracelets.

"[Princess Charlotte] would love making these," Middleton revealed of the couple's 3-year-old daughter.

In addition to their official engagements, the royal couple — who are also parents to 7-month-old son Prince Louis — hosted a celebration last week for the families of servicemen and women who'd spend the holidays serving overseas.