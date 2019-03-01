Prince William reveals Prince George's new favorite movie

Like many 5-year-olds, Prince George loves to watch movies. And his dad says his new favorite film isn't a huge surprise.

During a recent trip to Ireland, Prince William revealed his firstborn loves "How to Train Your Dragon," a children's fantasy and action flick that was released in 2010. According to USA Today, the royal made the revelation during a visit with Northern Ireland-based charity Cinemagic, which engages children with film, TV and other digital technologies.

"[Cinemagic] offers young people the chance to develop real skills, explore opportunities, and reaffirm their belief in what they want to do and their own ability to achieve it," the organization explains on its website.

The Duke of Cambridge, 36, was marveling over a young boy's dragon-inspired art during a workshop at the charity when he discussed the popular cartoon movie featuring a young Viking befriending the mythical creature, E! News reports.

It's not the first time Prince William has dished about his son's go-to movies.

In 2017, Prince William joked that Prince George was a huge fan of "The Lion King."

“He quite likes 'The Lion King.' He’s watched that a few times,” Prince William told a young boy, according to InStyle, adding that Prince George also loves the Lego movies.

“He tends to watch quite a lot of movies ... Trying to keep him off the television is hard work," the royal added.

Cinemagic thanked Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, for stopping by this week.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cinemagic, met young participants, young filmmakers, Cinemagic alumni & enjoyed workshop demonstrations in editing, camera, sfx makeup and film programming," the group tweeted Friday, sharing a 20-second clip that highlighted the royal couple's visit. The video has already been watched nearly 10,000 times.

In response, Kensington Palace expressed gratitude to the group for hosting the pair.

"Thank you @Cinemagic for showing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge your work using the magic of film and television to inspire, motivate and educate young people in Northern Ireland! #RoyalVisitNI," the palace replied.