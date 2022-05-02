William and Kate celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday with new photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared several photos of a smiling Princess Charlotte to mark her seventh birthday.

Charlotte is the second child of William and Kate, and she turns seven on Monday. In one of the photos posted to her parents' official social media accounts, the young princess is seen posing with the family's cocker spaniel named Orla. The pictures were taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, in Norfolk, eastern England.

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS WORRIED ABOUT PRINCE HARRY'S ‘MENTAL FRAGILITY’ DURING MEGHAN MARKLE ROMANCE, BOOK CLAIMS

Another snap shows Charlotte posing alone in the same field surrounded by blue flowers.

Charlotte is the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. She is fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, her father and her older brother.

PAT BOONE RECALLS MEETING QUEEN ELIZABETH: ‘MOST EMBARRASSING MOMENT OF MY LIFE’

William and Kate also have two boys: Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4.

The royal couple shared adorable new pictures of Louis to celebrate the tot's fourth birthday on April 23. The caption thanked people for sharing "lovely birthday messages" for the young prince.

William and Kate celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on April 29. The royals struck a serious tone on their social media. They shared a picture of Prince William speaking to emergency responders and residents who were impacted by severe flooding in Australia, according to People Magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sheer magnitude and long term impacts the floods in Australia have had on those affected is devastating," William wrote. "The speed of the destruction has resulted in thousands left without homes, businesses and income… Residents and emergency responders are continuing to work together to rebuild shattered neighbourhoods and recover from this natural disaster."

Reuters contributed to this report.