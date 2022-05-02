Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

William and Kate celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday with new photos

One photo shows Charlotte with her arm wrapped around the family's cocker spaniel

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared several photos of a smiling Princess Charlotte to mark her seventh birthday.

Charlotte is the second child of William and Kate, and she turns seven on Monday. In one of the photos posted to her parents' official social media accounts, the young princess is seen posing with the family's cocker spaniel named Orla. The pictures were taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, in Norfolk, eastern England

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS WORRIED ABOUT PRINCE HARRY'S ‘MENTAL FRAGILITY’ DURING MEGHAN MARKLE ROMANCE, BOOK CLAIMS

Britain's William and Kate shared a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday. Charlotte turns seven on May 2, 2022.

Britain's William and Kate shared a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday. Charlotte turns seven on May 2, 2022. (Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal)

Another snap shows Charlotte posing alone in the same field surrounded by blue flowers.

Charlotte is the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. She is fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, her father and her older brother.

PAT BOONE RECALLS MEETING QUEEN ELIZABETH: ‘MOST EMBARRASSING MOMENT OF MY LIFE’

Britain's William and Kate shared a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday. Charlotte turns seven on May 2, 2022.

Britain's William and Kate shared a photo of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday. Charlotte turns seven on May 2, 2022. (Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal)

William and Kate also have two boys: Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4.

The royal couple shared adorable new pictures of Louis to celebrate the tot's fourth birthday on April 23. The caption thanked people for sharing "lovely birthday messages" for the young prince.

William and Kate celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on April 29. The royals struck a serious tone on their social media. They shared a picture of Prince William speaking to emergency responders and residents who were impacted by severe flooding in Australia, according to People Magazine

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sheer magnitude and long term impacts the floods in Australia have had on those affected is devastating," William wrote. "The speed of the destruction has resulted in thousands left without homes, businesses and income… Residents and emergency responders are continuing to work together to rebuild shattered neighbourhoods and recover from this natural disaster."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.

Trending