Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first appearance together in weeks, Johnny Depp to make history

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with charitable organizations in Scarborough

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough to meet with various charitable organizations dedicated to improving teenagers' mental health. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough to meet with various charitable organizations dedicated to improving teenagers' mental health.  (Photo by Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL OUTING - Prince William and Kate Middleton make their first appearance together in weeks. Continue reading here…

HOLLYWOOD SCANDALS - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Hollywood's nastiest splits and star power impacts. Continue reading here…

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for a year. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still fighting in court despite splitting years ago.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for a year. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still fighting in court despite splitting years ago. (Getty Images)

‘PIVOTAL MOMENT’ - Sienna Miller says Broadway producer told her to 'f--- off' after she asked for pay equal to male co-star. Continue reading here…

POLITICAL PUNCH LINE - Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fanbase over anti-Trump jokes. Continue reading here…

HOLLYWOOD COMEBACK - 'The Shining' star Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years: How producers got her to say 'yes.' Continue reading here…
 

GOODBYE TWITTER? - Amber Heard's Twitter account was deactivated as ex-Elon Musk takes ownership. Continue reading here…

Since Carmen Electra played the lifeguard Lani McKenzie in the ‘90s, she’s been featured on the cover of hundreds of magazines, in addition to film and television roles. 

Since Carmen Electra played the lifeguard Lani McKenzie in the ‘90s, she’s been featured on the cover of hundreds of magazines, in addition to film and television roles.  (Getty Images)

BAYWATCH BABES - ‘Baywatch’ cast: Where are they now? Yasmine Bleeth spotted on casual stroll, Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans. Continue reading here…

COUNTRY MUSIC SHAKEUP - Zac Brown Band adds first female band member Caroline Jones: She’s a ‘bada-- musician.’ Continue reading here…

DEPP MAKES HISTORY - Johnny Depp teams up with Rihanna for a surprise collaboration. Continue reading here…
 

Jaime Pressly talks new show, relationship with Leslie Jordan and rumors she is related to Elvis Presley.

Jaime Pressly talks new show, relationship with Leslie Jordan and rumors she is related to Elvis Presley. (Getty Images)

ALL SHOOK UP - Jaime Pressly talks new show, relationship with Leslie Jordan and rumors she's related to Elvis Presley. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending