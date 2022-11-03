Prince William and Kate Middleton make first appearance together in weeks

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially back in business and made their first joint public appearance in weeks Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough to meet with various charitable organizations dedicated to improving teenagers' mental health.

The organizations they met with are those that received a combined 345,000 euros (about $385,000) from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

William and Kate first visited The Street, a community center that provides local organizations a place to learn about how to expand to better serve their communities. While at The Street, they met some of the leaders of the organizations who talked about how they will use the funding to expand their services.

They also met with teens and community members who have benefited from the services provided by the local organizations and got a firsthand look at how the funding will help.

When the royal couple first arrived, they were greeted by those grateful for their support, including little Callie Rose, as reported by People. She greeted the couple in her Elsa costume and handed them a bouquet of flowers as Kate kneeled down to speak with her.

In a moment captured on video, Callie Rose managed to upstage the future king and queen as they addressed the room by interrupting Prince William's speech when she ran up to them. She got a laugh out of everyone in the room, including William, who managed to get back to delivering his message about working together as a community to help those who need them.

"For Catherine and I, the legacy of today, bringing people together and collaborating, showing what can be done when a community helps together collaboratively is something we'd like to follow on, and I hope can be represented more widely across the country," William said.

While in Scarborough, the two also visited The Rainbow Centre, a place where anyone in need can go and receive assistance. As part of their visit, they stopped by a nursery and spent some time playing with the kids who were there.

Once they concluded their engagement, they greeted the crowd gathered outside and took selfies with them.

"Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about," Amanda Berry, CEO of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said in a statement. "Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society's biggest issues.

"The Royal Foundation is therefore delighted that by working with Two Ridings Community Foundation, we have played a pivotal role in galvanizing funding to support the organizations doing this vital work in the community, creating a long-lasting impact for young people in Scarborough."

Mental health advocacy has been something William and Kate have been passionate about for several years, often highlighting various organizations in hopes of encouraging others to seek help and remove the stigma attached to mental health struggles.

The last time Kate and William participated in a joint engagement was Oct. 13 at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena. Since then, they have spent more time with their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, while they were off from school.