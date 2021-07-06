Prince William hosts palace tea party alone as Kate Middleton self-isolates following coronavirus exposure

Prince William carried on with royal duties as his wife Kate Middleton self-isolates.

The Duke of Cambridge hosted a tea party honoring the U.K.’s public health service on Monday without his planned cohost, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the 39-year-old attended the event solo after his wife pulled out following news that she had been in contact with someone who tested posted for the coronavirus.

"Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested posted for COVID-19," said a palace spokesperson on Monday, as quoted by the outlet.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the spokesperson concluded.

The announcement came just when William and Middleton, 39, were scheduled to attend a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Monday morning to mark the birthday of the National Health Service (NHS), which was established 73 years ago, the outlet shared.

William paid tribute to health workers with a tea party at Buckingham Palace. The outlet noted that the "Big Tea" is one of many taking place in homes, hospitals, schools and community areas across the country that day. The event serves to give communities an opportunity to thank healthcare staff and volunteers for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

William, who is second in line to the throne, met with respiratory ward nurses, counselors, care workers, as well as staff members in non-clinical roles, such as catering managers and housekeeping coordinators.

In December 2020, the royal couple became joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, an organization made up of 240 NHS member charities across the U.K.

Multiple reports claimed the mother of three was exposed to the virus on Friday. On that day, she spent part of her time at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

According to British government guidelines, Middleton has to isolate at home for 10 days following exposure. Middleton previously shared she received her first vaccination on May 28.