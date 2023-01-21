Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid'

In his book, Prince Harry quips that Elvis Presley's interior designer 'must have been on acid' when decorating the Graceland estate

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The United States' resident British royal was unimpressed with The King of Rock n' Roll's historic home, according to his recently released memoir.

In his new autobiography, "Spare," Prince Harry described being unimpressed with Graceland, former home of the late Elvis Presley.

Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957. 

Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957.  (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace. But it reminded me of the badger sett," Prince Harry wrote. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying, ‘The King lived here, you say? Really?’"

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death Aug. 16, 1977.

Tom Bradby and Prince Harry chatted ahead of the release of "Spare," which chronicles Harry's royal life.

Tom Bradby and Prince Harry chatted ahead of the release of "Spare," which chronicles Harry's royal life. (ITV)

In the book, Prince Harry quipped that whoever picked out the decor of the famous residence must have been on drugs.

Prince Harry recalled, "I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.’"

This March 13, 2017, photo shows visitors getting ready to tour Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.   

This March 13, 2017, photo shows visitors getting ready to tour Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.    (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

The immensely popular tourist attraction attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year, according to the property, and features some 200,000 square feet of entertainment space, restaurants, gift shops and more. 

It is the second most-visited house in the country, behind only the White House.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

