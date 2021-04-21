Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Published

Prince Harry returns to California after attending Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry returned home ahead of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Prince Harry returned to his home in California after attending the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in the U.K. 

Fox News confirmed that the Duke of Sussex had arrived back on the West Coast as of Wednesday. The royal traveled solo to his former residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor where he stayed for the majority of his trip after an isolation period prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife, Meghan Markle, was forced to stay home because she is pregnant with their second child and unable to fly at the moment. 

Philip died at age 99 on April 9, sending shockwaves through the royal family. Harry, 36, was on hand to mourn the late Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, April 17. 

In a statement from Harry obtained by Fox News, he paid tribute to this late grandfather shortly after his death.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next," he began. 

Prince Harry is back in the U.S. after attending Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry is back in the U.S. after attending Prince Philip's funeral. (AP)

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

Harry thanked his grandfather for his service, dedication, and for "always being yourself."

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," the duke concluded. "‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’"

Harpers Bazaar noted that during Harry's trip back home, he was able to see many family members including Princess Eugenie and her newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

However, all eyes were on his reunion with his older brother, Prince William, after the duo’s relationship was reportedly strained as a result of Harry’s decision to leave the U.K. as well as his participation in an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.  

Prince Harry returned to his wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.S. after travelling to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry returned to his wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.S. after travelling to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip's funeral. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

Rumors of a royal reconciliation sparked after witnesses spotted William, 38, and Harry walking together and chatting. It was the first time the two have been together in public since rumors of a rift surfaced. 

It’s unclear exactly when Harry returned to the United States, but it seems he is no longer in the U.K. as the royal family celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday.

Although Harry didn’t stick around for his grandmother’s celebration, he’s likely not missing much as the family is expected to keep things very low-key. She is still in the traditional mourning period following the death of her husband.

