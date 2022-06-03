Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.

"Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral," Kardashian wrote.

"So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right."

Kardashian has been working on criminal justice reform since deciding to become a lawyer. The SKIMS founder recently passed the "baby bar" test in California.

KIM KARDASHIAN DIDN'T CARE ABOUT CRITICISM FROM THE LEFT OVER HER WORK WITH TRUMP: ‘DESTROY ME THEN’

Torres has been serving time in a Kentucky federal prison for gang-related crimes and drug trafficking, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"The choices I made, it cost me. I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her," Torres told the outlet.

State Rep. Attica Scott also has been advocating for Eli's temporary release. She recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden after the Bureau of Prisons denied the initial request for Torres' release.

Torres was one week away from having an in-person visit with his daughter before she was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to the letter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

Investigators shed no light on Ramos’ motive for the attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.

"We don’t see a motive or catalyst right now," said Steve McCraw of the Department of Public Safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramos legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his birthday, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.