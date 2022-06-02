Queen Elizabeth will not attend Service of Thanksgiving amid 'some discomfort' during Platinum Jubilee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Service of Thanksgiving due to "some discomfort."

Buckingham Palace previously shared that the queen’s attendance at events throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend will likely only be confirmed on "the day itself."

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

Queen Elizabeth will still attend the beacon lighting set to occur Thursday night.

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

"The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion," the statement concluded.

The queen's Platinum Jubilee kicked off Thursday with the Trooping of the Colour. The event will be followed by the lighting of the beacons Thursday night at Windsor Castle.

However, Friday's main event – the Service of Thanksgiving – will go on without Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.

Prince Charles has increasingly filled in for Queen Elizabeth II at major events as she continues to experience "episodic mobility issues." The queen was photographed using a cane for the first time at a major public event in October.

The news of Queen Elizabeth II's intended absence comes as the United Kingdom celebrates 70 years of the queen's reign. It follows Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 1977, 2002 and 2012, which marked 25, 50 and 60 years on the throne. Jubilees are usually marked with a combination of ceremonial military displays, a church service and street parties.

The events began on June 2 and will continue through June 5.

Fox News' Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.