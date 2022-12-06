Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Tuesday night in New York City as reports swirl over their upcoming "Harry & Meghan" docuseries release.

Markle was seen in an off the shoulder white dress as she held Harry's hand, making their way through the crowd, into the gala. The couple was accompanied by a security team as they exited their SUV in the Manhattan rain on Tuesday night.

Harry wore a black suit, with a skinny black tie as he held an umbrella and guided Markle into the venue.

The Ripple of Hope Award has been given out by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization for almost 50 years. The award is given to honor leaders in "government, business, advocacy, and entertainment" who have committed to "social change," according to the organization's website.

NETFLIX DOCUSERIES ON PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE TEASES FIRST LOOK INTO PERSONAL LIVES AFTER ROYAL SPLIT

"At the helm of major corporations, this year's laureates have prioritized equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world."

Harry and Markle were picked to receive the award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation in "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation," a press release from the human rights organization said.

"When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Robert F. Kennedy's daughter, said in a statement.

She continued, "They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'"

The event is set to be emceed by Alec Baldwin. Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, who recently said that the couple is "not OK" following the tragic "Rust" shooting in Oct. 2021. "We're not OK. We can't be OK. No one's OK," Hilaria said in a preview for her upcoming interview on Extra.

She continued, "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined." Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died when a prop gun that Alec was holding discharged on the New Mexico movie set.

Netflix has released two trailers leading up to the release of Meghan and Harry's docuseries, and the former senior royals are not holding back when discussing the suffering they experienced at the hands of their extended family and the greater monarchy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In one scene, Harry, 38, can be heard saying over a montage of video, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but also they're also planting of stories."

The former American actress, 41, boldly claims, "I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.'"

In another part of the trailer, rows of photographers are seen snapping away before the British prince says, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family." However, the image used to show Harry and Markle being hounded by paparazzi turned out to be an old snap from the London premiere of "Harry Potter" – which was taken years before the couple met.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple famously stepped away from their duties as senior royals in 2020, moving to California to raise their son Archie and later, daughter Lilibet.

Volume I of the program will be released on Dec. 8 while Volume II will come out Dec. 15.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.