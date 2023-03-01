Prince Harry describes the rest of his life in five words amid 'Spare' fallout: 'Freedom'

In newly released footage from Prince Harry's time on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," the monarch answered a series of quickfire questions, and while most of them were lighthearted, one question was rather revealing.

Harry, who originally appeared on the show last month to do press for his groundbreaking memoir "Spare," was asked to describe the rest of his life in five words in this new clip.

"Freedom," the 38-year-old prince pointedly declared. "Happiness, clarity, space, love," he added.

He also referenced wife Meghan Markle in one of his answers – when asked what his favorite smell is, he sweetly responded "My wife."

Throughout the questioning, Prince Harry remained rather cheeky with Colbert.

When asked if he prefers apples or oranges, Prince Harry replied, "Oranges, duh" while pointing to his famous red locks.

Colbert quipped that there was "something weirdly cannibalistic about that," to which Harry did not miss a beat.

"You know if we bite you, you get Gingivitis," he joked of the gum disease. "You secretly want to be bitten, don't you," he asked Colbert.

Other questions included what happens when you die and whether he prefers a window or aisle seat. Harry chose cockpit, referring to his time as a pilot with the British Army. The two men clinked their glasses together upon that remark.

Harry also admitted he thinks people reincarnate into animals, and that he would like to return as an elephant.

Another interesting question was if the prince had ever asked anyone for an autograph. He said in 2003 during the World Cup Final, he asked the English Rugby team for their John Hancocks.

"After a few drinks, wearing an England rugby top, I was walking around going 'Johnny, Johnny! Mike, Mike! Lawrence, come on sign my shirt," Harry recalled of the event. "And they were all standing there naked with their willies hanging out. But I got all 15 signatures and I was very happy with that."

"They signed it with pens, yes," Colbert clarified.

"Yes," Harry sheepishly answered.

Since doing press for his book, both Harry and Markle have kept a relatively low profile as they continue to deal with international fallout.

Harry's tell-all book was densely packed with revealing anecdotes about not just the prince's life, but those of his family.

In the book, he addresses commonly spewed narratives about his family, including rumors regarding his father's paternity, his flawed relationship with Prince William, and how his family really treated Markle.