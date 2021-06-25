Prince Harry arrives solo in the U.K. for Princess Diana statue unveiling: report

Prince Harry has landed in his home country.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday ahead of attending the statue unveiling honoring his late mother Princess Diana, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported.

The 36-year-old’s trip back home is the first since his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. He is expected to quarantine at Frogmore Cottage before the event on July 1.

According to the outlet, Harry was photographed Thursday evening being driven by a chauffeur in a California-registered 2021 Cadillac Escalade to the airport. His wife Meghan Markle stayed behind with their two children: newborn Lilibet "Lili" Diana and Archie Harrison, 2.

On Thursday, Harry will join his older brother Prince William despite alleged tensions.

"Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned for their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace," a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to the outlet.

"In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, member of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present," the spokesperson shared. "Further details about the statue and garden will be provided on July 1."

The outlet noted that the brothers will preside a "significantly reduced gathering" featuring "just a handful of guests," as well as Spencer relatives. While more than 100 people who were part of Diana’s close circle of friends, staff and supporters were initially expected to be welcomed, protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted the change.

It is believed that a larger ceremony honoring Diana will possibly be scheduled for September. It is unknown whether Harry will attend that event should it occur.

According to the outlet, the princes have privately told close friends they will display a united front for the public, as all eyes will be on them. They also hope audiences will focus on the celebration recognizing their mother's "positive impact," as opposed to any ongoing royal drama.

William’s wife, Kate Middleton, has reportedly agreed to attend the ceremony, as well as help the brothers settle their differences for the event. A palace insider claimed the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has seen the project since the beginning and wants to continue supporting her husband, 39.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.



Winfrey and Harry collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See."

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.