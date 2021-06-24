Prince Harry will ‘get back’ to Meghan Markle quickly after ‘fleeting’ U.K. visit, source claims

Prince Harry is expected not to stay in the U.K. for long.

The Duke of Sussex is making a quick trip back to his home country where he will reunite with his older brother Prince William to unveil a statue honoring their late mother Princess Diana. The event will take place on July 1, which would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

"It’ll be a fleeting visit," a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.

The source noted that the trip won’t be as long as Harry’s April visit for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

QUEEN ELIZABETH KEEPS RARE PHOTO OF MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY IN BUCKINGHAM PALACE

"He’ll be in and out," said the insider, adding that the 36-year-old wants to "get back" to his wife Meghan Markle who is staying behind in Montecito, California with their two children. The couple just welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, on June 4.

"While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together," the insider claimed.

Another source claimed to the outlet that Harry won’t be visible the whole time he’s in the U.K. because he’ll be "following protocols" and taking a COVID-19 test before quarantining. He will then get a second test before returning home.

According to the outlet, Diana’s memorial will also include a plaque, a playground and a fountain surrounding the sculpture of the Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM HAVE HAD 'CONVERSATIONS' BUT 'THINGS ARE STILL VERY STRAINED,’ PAL CLAIMS

When Harry previously returned to the U.K. in April, Markle stayed behind as the 39-year-old was heavily pregnant and was not given clearance by her doctors to fly across the pond.

While it’s likely Harry may receive a frosty welcome from some of the royals after speaking out about his struggles within the family, an insider said he is determined to keep the peace.

"All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews – which by the way, the pair have no regrets about – they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace," a source told the outlet.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.



Winfrey and Harry collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.