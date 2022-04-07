Prince Harry jokes that his army instructor ‘used to shout at me so much’ ahead of Invictus Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry is reminiscing about his army training days.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex surprised Team U.K. ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands by hopping on a video call from his California home. The Paralympic-style event for wounded veterans and servicemen and women kicks off on April 16.

During the call, the British prince reconnected with Vic Wales, his physical training corps instructor while he was a cadet at Royal Military College Sandhurst.

"There she is – I can’t believe after, how many years – 15 years? – our paths are about to cross again," said the 37-year-old.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY DONATE TO UKRAINE THROUGH THEIR ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION

"You used to shout at me so much," added Harry, which prompted laughter from the team.

"Needed it," one of the athletes responded.

"I needed it? Yeah, cool – well, that’s also fair enough," Harry replied.

The group then discussed the upcoming event, which was originally scheduled for 2020. It was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You realize that no one, not just you guys, no one’s got any excuses for not being fit now," Harry joked.

After a round of laughter, the royal got serious.

"For a lot of you, you’ve already, as far as I’m concerned, you’ve already won gold by just getting to this point," Harry explained. "The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip, and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you."

During the call, Harry practiced his Dutch. And before he signed off, one athlete told him, "Don’t forget your hat." Harry replied, "Ah, yes," and grabbed his bright orange cap, signifying the nation color of the Netherlands. He also displayed matching orange sunglasses and unzipped his sweatshirt to unveil a T-shirt and shorts in the same shade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s Invictus Games will be hosted in The Hague from April 16–22.

Harry, who served in the army for more than 10 years, started the Invictus Games in 2014. Just days after welcoming his son Archie in May 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games.

It was during the Invictus Games in 2017 that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their debut as a couple in Toronto.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.