Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to Ukraine through their Archewell Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated to a number of organizations to provide support to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation announced on Friday that the couple has made donations to several organizations working "on the ground to support the people of Ukraine."

The organizations include HIAS, The HALO Trust, and Are We Europe. Notably, The HALO Trust is an organization Harry's late mother Princess Diana supported.

Also on Friday, HALO revealed on Twitter that Harry, 37, checked in with two of its team members who are on the ground in Ukraine, praising them for their bravery in a video call.

"You guys are saving lives every single day," he commended two female members, adding, "Thank you for being so brave and being so amazing and well done. Keep doing what you're doing, keep saving lives."

Archewell also announced it is working with World Central Kitchen and The World Health Organization to assist with the "global and local humanitarian response to the crisis."

The Sussexes' foundation also paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died on March 13 while fighting against Russian forces. Harry, who served in the army for more than 10 years, started the Invictus Games in 2014.

"Finally, our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack," the foundation said in its statement.

"We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination. We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can."

"All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on – and also by the stories from those on the frontlines. We are sharing some of these stories below in the case that you will be moved to take action. If you are able, we hope you will support or amplify their efforts," the announcement continued.

The Invictus Games Foundation announced Karaivan's death on Wednesday on Twitter, writing, "It is with regret that we report that a member of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community has been confirmed as a fatality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Markle, 40, and Harry first condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 25 through a statement posted on their Archewell website that read, "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."

