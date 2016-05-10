Prince demanded Kardashians be cut from his 'New Girl' episode

Prince not only booted Kim Kardashian off the stage "New Girl" episode in 2014. during one of his concerts, it seems he also got the reality star's family members axed from his

Zooey Deschanel revealed on Monday's Conan how she came to work with the "Purple Rain" singer on her popular Fox series. "He spent a lifetime cultivating mystique," she shared. "And then one September day three years ago, maybe I got an email from his manager saying he liked watching the show and wanted to come on."

WATCH: Prince Kicking Kim Kardashian Off the Stage and 6 Other Times He Had the Best Reactions

The 36-year-old actress said Prince reviewed the list of famous cameos that were to appear in his party scene on the sitcom, and Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner didn't make the cut. "Someone was friends with some of the Kardashians and had made a phone call and they had kindly come on to shoot a kind of cameo part," Deschanel recalled. "It turns out that someone from Prince's camp said 'Who are the celebrities? I hope it's not a Kardashian.'"

According to Deschanel, Prince was so adamant about not having the family on his episode that he demanded the crew create a bonfire and have the production assistants burn the Kardashians' parts in the script and their call sheets. "I felt so bad," she said. "Because obviously everyone had gone out of their way to be there on that day, but Prince was running the show."

PHOTOS: A Look Back at Prince's Most Iconic Moments

If so, it certainly wasn't the first time Prince had expressed apparent distaste for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars. In February 2011 during a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Prince asked Kim to "get off the stage" when she wouldn't dance or sing along.

Following his death on April 21, Kim Instagrammed about the encounter. "I will always remember this moment with one of my favorite artists!” she said of the awkward moment. “I was so star struck I froze! RIP Prince.”

WATCH: 7 Times Prince Proved He Was the Coolest Human Being on the Planet