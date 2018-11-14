Prince Charles is 'infatuated' with squirrels, keeps 'nuts in his pockets'

He’s nuts for them!

Prince William has revealed that his father, Prince Charles, is absolutely obsessed with a certain type of squirrel.

“He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the [Birkhall] estate in Scotland,” Prince William told Country Life in a special edition of the British weekly guest-edited by Prince Charles himself.

He added that the Prince of Whales likes them, “to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house.”

Prince Charles, who celebrated his 70th birthday Wednesday, noted that the rodents are “incredibly special creatures.”

“They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside,” he said. “If I sit there quietly, they will do so around me.”

He added, “Sometimes when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts.”

The heir apparent has long been an advocate for the environment, frequently speaking about conservation and climate change, and has even admitted that he talks to his plants, according to Time.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.