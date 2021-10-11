Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, had ‘final' surgery in South Africa, palace says

Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, had another operation in South Africa during her months-long stay.

A palace spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that the royal had "her final procedure" on Friday before her return to Monaco.

On Wednesday, her husband told RMC radio that the 43-year-old "will be back very soon."

"She is better," the 63-year-old insisted. "It was also complicated for her because different problems affected her."

The Monaco Palace said the princess was hospitalized on September 1 after collapsing "due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May," U.K.’s Express reported. The 43-year-old has been in her native country for several months to address the infection.

Albert previously dismissed multiple reports that alleged the couple is facing marital woes, prompting Charlene’s extended stay out of Monaco.

"She’s ready to come home," Albert told People magazine, noting Charlene’s return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say." He also shared that Charlene underwent a four-hour surgery on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 26, Charlene revealed on Instagram that she finally reunited with her husband and their children. Doctors have prohibited Charlene from flying above 20,000 feet, making the reunion all the sweeter.

The royal has used her time in her native South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as quoted by People magazine.

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene. "I feel well, I feel good."

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins, 6, has made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo. The prince is a member of the International Olympic Committee and Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.