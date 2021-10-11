Expand / Collapse search
Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, had ‘final' surgery in South Africa, palace says

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been in South Africa for several months to address an infection that developed following ENT surgery

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, had another operation in South Africa during her months-long stay.

A palace spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that the royal had "her final procedure" on Friday before her return to Monaco.

On Wednesday, her husband told RMC radio that the 43-year-old "will be back very soon."

"She is better," the 63-year-old insisted. "It was also complicated for her because different problems affected her."

Princess Charlene of Monaco previously told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she expects to leave South Africa around the end of October after another medical procedure, adding that she ‘cannot force healing.’

Princess Charlene of Monaco previously told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she expects to leave South Africa around the end of October after another medical procedure, adding that she ‘cannot force healing.’ (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Monaco Palace said the princess was hospitalized on September 1 after collapsing "due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May," U.K.’s Express reported. The 43-year-old has been in her native country for several months to address the infection.

Albert previously dismissed multiple reports that alleged the couple is facing marital woes, prompting Charlene’s extended stay out of Monaco.

"She’s ready to come home," Albert told People magazine, noting Charlene’s return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say." He also shared that Charlene underwent a four-hour surgery on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 26, Charlene revealed on Instagram that she finally reunited with her husband and their children. Doctors have prohibited Charlene from flying above 20,000 feet, making the reunion all the sweeter.

The royal has used her time in her native South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco with children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco pose at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco with children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco pose at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.  (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as quoted by People magazine.

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene. "I feel well, I feel good."

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins, 6, has made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is currently recovering in her native South Africa.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is currently recovering in her native South Africa. (Photo by Pool Interagences/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo. The prince is a member of the International Olympic Committee and Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

