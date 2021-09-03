Prince Albert of Monaco dismisses Princess Charlene split rumors amid health woes: ‘She’s ready to come home’

Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, is "eager" to come home sooner than expected.

The 63-year-old, who has since returned from visiting his wife with their twins in South Africa, dismissed media reports that alleged the royal couple is facing marital woes, prompting their separation.

"She’s ready to come home," Albert told People magazine on Friday, noting that her exact return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say."

"I know she’s said possibly ‘late October,’" he said. "But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I’m pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

According to the outlet, Charlene has been in South Africa since mid-May due to a series of medical procedures intended to correct a previous ENT surgery. The 43-year-old also developed an infection after the procedure.

Albert told the outlet that on Aug. 13, Charlene underwent a four-hour surgery.

"She’s ready [to come home]," he said. "She’s jokingly said that she’s ready to stowaway or on a ship to come back to Europe… She was in good spirits."

Last week while Albert and the children were in town, the prince accompanied his wife on a doctor’s appointment to get "a new reassessment about how things are looking up."

On Aug. 26, Charlene took to Instagram and revealed that she finally reunited with her husband and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Doctors have prohibited Charlene from flying about 20,000 feet, making the reunion all the more sweeter.

The royal has used her time in South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as previously quoted by People magazine.

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene, noting she is due for another medical procedure.

"I feel well, I feel good," she added.

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins has made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo despite the prince being a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee. Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the son of Grace Kelly on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.