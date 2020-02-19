Gigi Hadid says she was told she 'didn't have a runway body' at the beginning of her career

The road to modeling wasn't an easy one for Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old opened up to i-D Magazine recently, where she revealed that despite being the daughter of a famous model -- Yolanda Hadid -- the industry was tough to break into because of her body type.

In 2015, Jean Paul Gaultier cast Hadid in her first Paris runway show, which came as she was "coming out of high school" and still had her "volleyball body."

"It was a body that I loved," said Hadid. "I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places — I kind of miss it now. At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn't have a runway body."

Although Hadid had found other work, it wasn't exactly what she imagined. Luckily, along came Gaultier.

"There were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me in their shows, but putting me something that really covered my body," she explained. "And so for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model."

Hadid also noted that Gaultier has "done that for a lot of people."

Hadid recently collaborated with the designer again, walking in his runway show last month.

"I was so honored to be asked to walk in it because he didn't just work with the people who he'd worked with for his whole career, but he also streetcast so much of his last couture show," said Hadid. "And I think that says so much about who he is as a designer and as a person. He cares so much about the person that's wearing the look and bringing out something in them."

Hadid also revealed that she's unsure what the future holds for her, including whether she'll continue to work as a model.

"I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling," she said. "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full-time cooking!"