Celebrity News
Published

Pregnant Bush Hager says dad, George W., has offered at least one baby name: report

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Former President George W. Bush has reportedly offered his pregnant daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, one possible name for her son.

Hint: It's a pretty familiar-sounding suggestion.

“My dad keeps joking that we need to name him George,” Bush Hager told People in an article published Friday.

Hager revealed last month that she is pregnant with her third child – a boy – with her husband, Henry Hager.

The “Today” show co-anchor broke the news on air to a heartwarming reception from her fellow anchors. “I’m very pregnant. … I don’t know how I hid this,” Hager said in her announcement.

No name has been chosen for the baby as of yet, Hager told People. She also said her parents are thrilled about the soon-to-be newest member of the family.

And a baby boy will reportedly be a change of pace for the former world leader, who is already a grandfather to Hager’s two girls, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

“We had two girls. That’s all he’s ever known,” she told the outlet.

Fox News’ Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.