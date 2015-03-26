Playboy Unhappy With Lindsay Lohan Nudes, Wants to Reshoot, Report Says

If at first you don't succeed?

Lindsay Lohan was given a week to complete a nude photo shoot for Playboy magazine before heading off to jail to serve her 30 day sentence for violating her probation.

It turns out the extra days of shooting are necessary because Playboy was dissatisfied with the pictures that have already been shot, and wants to start from scratch, RadarOnline.com reported.

“Lindsay was told that the Playboy executives wanted to go another direction with her shoot so they asked her to come back for a second time,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

HOT SHOTS: Lindsay Lohan

Lohan will reportedly pocket close to $1 million for baring all in the magazine.

The magazine is planning to feature the troubled star in their January issue. If she had not been able to complete the shoot, she would have been in breach of contract.

Lindsay Lohan was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in county jail after admitting that she violated her probation by not keeping up with court-mandated community service.

Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner sentenced the actress for violating the terms of her release by being terminated from a community service assignment at a women's shelter.

If Lohan completes a series of additional court-ordered community service and psychotherapy, she can avoid serving an additional 270 days in jail. If she fails to comply with the new court orders, she will have to serve the remainder of her sentence.

The judge told Lohan she must report back to court in December, January, February and March for updates.

Lohan will also get a new probation officer. Sautner has ordered the new officer to report any violations directly to the court.

It will be Lohan's fifth jail sentence since being arrested twice for drunken driving in 2007. The 25-year-old last served 35 days on house arrest on a four month jail sentence.