Pitbull to Perform on “The Voice” as Show Prepares to Debut Live Concert Tour

Singer/rapper Pitbull will be performing during the last episode of the first season of “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, couldn't hide his excitement about appearing on the singing competition, “one his favorite” television shows, with fellow singer Ne-Yo.

“Me & @NeYoCompound shutting it down tomorrow night. Dallleee!!” Pitbull posted on his Twitter account.

Although a winner will be reigned in Wednesday night on “The Voice” this isn’t the end for the contenders, who will be hitting the road performing live concerts nationwide beginning in July, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans can expect to see Vicci Martinez, Javier Colón, Beverly McClellan, Dia Frampton, Nakia, Xenia, Casey Weston and Frenchie Davis working the stage this summer. A new batch of hopefuls will battle it out on season two of “The Voice” beginning next Spring.

