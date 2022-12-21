'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer says he would 'love' to see Johnny Depp return to the franchise

The movie producer who has worked on all five of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies said during a recent interview he would like to see Johnny Depp return to his role as Jack Sparrow.

Jerry Bruckheimer sat down with the Hollywood Reporter for an interview published earlier this week to discuss his long career producing blockbuster films like "Top Gun" and "Armaggedon." The outlet asked Bruckheimer if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and center again in a ‘Pirates’ sequel?"

"You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question," Bruckheimer said. "I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

The trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard concluded in June when a jury found both celebrities liable for defamation but awarded Depp nearly $8 million more in damages.

JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD, BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE: HOLLYWOOD'S NASTIEST SPLITS AND STAR POWER IMPACTS

The court fight started in 2018 when Depp sued Heard for defamation because of an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. Depp alleged the op-ed damaged his reputation and cost him a significant amount of income and potential movie roles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bruckheimer told The New York Times in May Depp would not be returning but that "the future is yet to be decided."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Depp has previously said he would never again work with Disney to produce a sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.