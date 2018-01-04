Photographer who shot controversial Kathy Griffin-Donald Trump photo thinks comedian can make a comeback

Tyler Shields, who snapped the infamous photo of Kathy Griffin holding what looked like Donald Trump’s severed, blood-soaked head, thinks the comedian can make a comeback.

After the image went viral, the controversial Griffin, 57, faced canceled tour dates and was pulled from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, which she used to co-host with former friend Anderson Cooper.

“Right now it’s bad for business for her,” Shields, 35, told TMZ Tuesday. “In the long run, I think it might be better. I think she needs to do a full-blown feature-length documentary about this whole thing … I think that to see her side of it, to see other people’s side of it, it could be crazy. Netflix should do it.”

It may be a long way back for Griffin who claims she has been blacklisted in Hollywood and who has spent her new abundance of downtime feuding with Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin, but Shields admits that his own business is booming.

“I don’t really reach out to a lot of people,” Shields said of his celebrity photography. “I just generally focus on doing the fine art stuff, but I would say that sales and everything has been way crazier since then.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.