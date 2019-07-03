Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia names street after Patti LaBelle

Associated Press
Patti LaBelle now has her very own street in her hometown of Philadelphia, and the legendary soul singer christened it with a song.

A stretch of Broad Street was renamed "Patti LaBelle Way" during a ceremony Tuesday.

"The Godmother of Soul" thanked the throngs of fans who clogged the intersection and treated them to an impromptu rendition of her hit "Love, Need and Want You."

Singer Patti LaBelle smiles after a ceremony naming a street after her, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. A stretch of Broad Street, between Locust and Spruce Streets, will be renamed "Patti LaBelle Way."

Singer Patti LaBelle smiles after a ceremony naming a street after her, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. A stretch of Broad Street, between Locust and Spruce Streets, will be renamed "Patti LaBelle Way." (AP)

Brandishing one of the new streets signs, she told onlookers she felt blessed and spoke about how her parents used to walk along this stretch of road.

"Lady Marmalade" was LaBelle's first No. 1 hit when she was the lead singer of LaBelle. She also had a successful solo career with hits like "You Are My Friend" and "New Attitude."