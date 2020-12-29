Petula Clark responds to ‘Downtown’ being used in Christmas bombing: ‘I love Nashville and its people’

Petula Clark is responding after her 1964 record "Downtown" was used during the "intentional" explosion in Nashville, Tenn., on Christmas Day, which left a number of businesses destroyed and injured three people in its wake on Second Avenue.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Clark, 88, said she is in "shock and disbelief" at the despair seen across the world on Dec. 25.

"I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City," Clark wrote, adding, "I love Nashville and its people."

"Why this violent act - leaving behind it such devastation?" Clark pressed.

The singer, who saw her song soar to the top of the Billboard charts in 1965, said that after she was told about "Downtown" being used "in the background of that strange announcement" Clark said she wondered, "Of all the thousands of songs - why this one?"

The two-time Grammy winner maintained: "Of course, the opening lyric is ‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown.’ But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words - depending on your state of mind. It’s possible."

During a press conference on Sunday, officers said the recreational vehicle (RV) played a warning message to evacuate, a countdown, and blared Clark's mid-60s hit song minutes before it detonated.

The RV explosion occurred at 6:30 a.m. local time as the city’s bomb squad was fast approaching and the force of the blast pushed one responding police officer back while causing temporary hearing loss in another.

In all, an estimated 41 businesses were damaged by the explosion and three people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the blast.

In her statement, which was also shared on Facebook, the British songstress added that she "would like to wrap [her] arms around Nashville - give you all a hug - and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year - and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs!"

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack.

Fox News' Paul Conner and Danille Wallace contributed to this report.