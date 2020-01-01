Meghan McCain facing petition to have 'The View' replace her

A petition to get Meghan McCain removed from “The View” that was started nearly two years ago has had a recent spike in signatures, hitting a total of more than 2,000 supporters as of Wednesday morning.

The petition’s author wants ABC to replace McCain with either Ana Navarro, a former aide to Jeb Bush and John McCain (Meghan McCain's late father), or Jedidiah Bila, a former "Fox & Friends" weekend host who later became a co-host of "The View" until leaving the program in 2017.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MEGHAN MCCAIN EXPLAIN NASTY 'VIEW' SPAT: 'WE ARE ALL PASSIONATE WOMEN'

Some of the petition’s supporters say McCain has been “disrespectful,” a “loud mouth” and “petulant" on the program.

McCain joined the morning talk show in 2017 and has had several on-air blowups with her more liberal co-hosts.

During an argument over impeachment last month, co-host Whoopi Goldberg told McCain to “stop talking.”

Goldberg later explained that things sometimes get “heated” on the show and that all of the cohosts are “passionate.”

McCain echoed that the women “fight like we’re family.”