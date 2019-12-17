Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain explain nasty 'View' spat: 'We are all passionate women'

ABC News’ “The View” wasted no time on Tuesday addressing the heated feud between co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, telling viewers to “calm down” because they simply fight like family.

Goldberg immediately said it was time for a little “clean up” before addressing the elephant in the room after Monday’s confrontation in which Goldberg told her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.

“Things get heated on this show, if you watch this show you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate, this is our jobs. We come in, we talk to each other, sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be. That’s just the way it is,” Goldberg said at the top of Tuesday’s show. “You’re gonna be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family and you don’t agree or somebody says something or goes off the rails.”

Goldberg continued, saying infighting is “part of what we do” and not “an indication that women can’t sit around and talk” without bickering.

“This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other. When you sit around your table with your family and you don’t agree… this is part of what we do,” Goldberg said. “This is happening in real time. Stuff happens on this show in real time… don’t assume that that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table.”

Goldberg said it “doesn’t work that way” and the conversation is their “gig,” which doesn’t always appear civil.

“Sometimes it goes off the rails,” she said. “Everybody, just calm down. It’s a TV show. We’re on together for an hour and we step in poopy. We step in poopy and stuff happens and everybody just calm down.”

McCain then chimed in, asking if she had permission to say something after being silences on Monday.

“Whoopi and I get along great, I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time, you were good friends with my dad, and we fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart, calm down,” McCain said. “It’s all good.”

Goldberg said “it’s always been like this,” before noting they do over 200 live shows per year.

“We are all passionate women, I’m hyper-hyper conservative. Everybody else at the table is not and sometimes we’re gonna clash heads but I think it is indicative of what the holidays are like for a lot of people,” McCain said. “We also came together and we’re fine.”

The beef started Monday when ABC News panel was in the midst of a segment about the potential impeachment of President Trump when McCain repeatedly clashed with her “View” co-hosts. At one point, Goldberg tried to move the conversation along but McCain attempted to continue making her point.

“Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” a noticeably agitated Goldberg shouted.

“No problem,” McCain shot back. “I won’t talk for the rest of this show. No problem.”

Goldberg responded, “I’m OK with that.”

The crowd gasped as Goldberg lectured the show’s conservative voice.

“If you’re going to behave like this,” Goldberg said as McCain interrupted with, “I’m not behaving like anything.”

Goldberg told McCain she was “talking over” fellow co-hosts before abruptly cutting to a commercial break.

The drama appears to have been settled only 24 hours later.