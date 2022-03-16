Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson got her name branded on his chest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Davidson is making his relationship permanent.

On a recent episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim Kardashian confirmed boyfriend Davidson, 28, got her name branded on his chest.

The "Saturday Night Live" star sent fans into a tizzy Sunday when a selfie he sent to Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, appeared to show the name "Kim" inked on his chest.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]," Kardashian told Ellen. "But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding."

Kardashian, 41, then detailed to DeGeneres that Davidson is "in the process of removing his tattoos" and wanted her name permanent.

"I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos,'" Kardashian said. "[He] just wanted it there as like a scar."

In addition to the branding, the comedian also has a tattoo that says "My girl is a lawyer," which Kardashian confessed was her favorite.

Kardashian went on to share that she has "the cutest pictures" of the two of them and doesn’t "know what the right thing to do is".

"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!'" Kardashian gushed over her recent Instagram post with Davidson.

"I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship]."

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after the reality TV star appeared on "SNL" in October.

Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend in 2021. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

West has expressed his dislike for his estranged wife’s new boyfriend several times on social media, with the most recent being a text exchange between him and Davidson.

In since-deleted screenshots of text messages exchanged, Davidson said, "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this."

Davidson went on to say, "Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom," he continued. "I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f--k up."

West then replied with, "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?"

Davidson responded back with a selfie of himself shirtless under the covers, adding, "In bed with your wife." It was that selfie where fans noticed Davidson's permanent tribute to Kardashian.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.