Published

Pete Davidson lifts weights on set with a buff Orlando Bloom

Davidson exited 'SNL' after eight seasons

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Pete Davidson is working on his fitness.

Davidson, 28, and Orlando Bloom, 45, were photographed on the set of their upcoming film "Wizards!" The movie is being filmed in Australia.

In the photos, Davidson performs a shoulder press exercise while a buff Bloom looks on. Meanwhile, Bloom showed off his washboard abs in costume.

Orlando Bloom and Pete Davidson were spotted filming for the movie 'Wizards' at Wangetti Beach in Australia. Davidson lifts weights while Bloom watches.

PETE DAVIDSON WANTS TO BE A DAD: ‘MY DREAM’

Bloom's involvement in the film was first reported in June. He joins Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in the film by writer-director David Michôd.

Davidson and Rogowski star as two stoner bartenders who find stolen treasure on the beach in the movie.

However, fans can get a glimpse of Davidson on the big-screen sooner rather than later in his most recent project, "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies." The movie premieres Aug. 5.

Bloom showed off his washboard abs while on set.

Davidson has been moving toward movie roles as he transitions out of his sketch comedy role. He has landed roles in "The King of Staten Island" and "Suicide Squad."

The comedian left "Saturday Night Live" following season 47. He spent eight seasons on the show after joining the cast at just 20 years old.

Before his exit, Davidson had criticized the show in an interview with his close pal Charlamagne tha God.

"I’m literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot."

Davidson continues to pick up movie roles after leaving "Saturday Night Live."

"I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it," he said in the interview.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

