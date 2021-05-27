Pete Davidson hints that he may be leaving ‘SNL’: ‘Ready to hang up the jersey’

Pete Davidson is prepared to move on.

The 27-year-old stand-up comedian burst onto the scene in 2014 when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." He didn’t appear in many sketches at first, largely appearing as himself for segments of Weekend Update, but as his tenure stretched on, he became more involved and now routinely appears in sketches and even impersonates New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

While the show has brought a great deal of attention to Davidson and his career, the star said during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter that he may soon be ready to throw in the towel.

"Yeah, I’m good. I’m surprised I made it to seven [seasons]," he said while discussing Kenan Thompson’s record-breaking 18-season run on the show. "I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s, like, f------ Karl Malone out there."

Rumors of an impending exit from the popular sketch comedy show came about during Saturday’s season 46 finale, during which, Davidson made a signature appearance during the Weekend Update segment.

"I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys," he said at the time.

Fans also questioned how much the "King of Staten Island" star has been enjoying his time on the show after he blasted "Saturday Night Live" last year, saying the series paints him as "this big dumb idiot."

"I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it," he said at the time in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

He addressed the comments during the roundtable discussion, published on Thursday.

"I was in a really different place a year or two ago, and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago," he admitted. "Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Oh, come on, dude,’ but luckily a pandemic happened, and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions."

The star said that as he was beginning to struggle with his mental health, he was "so happy" to learn that "SNL" would resume filming once again during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was literally sitting in a room with my own thoughts, and I was feeling really bad," explained Davidson. "I felt really lucky, and I was really excited just to, like, work and see people, and I kind of had a different outlook for this season and kind of moving forward."

He added: "Not working at all really sucked."

Reps for "Saturday Night Live" did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.