'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison slams socialism: 'There's no point in working hard'

“Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison isn't buying the socialist policies some Democrats are trying to sell ahead of the 2020 election.

“I tell college kids… next time you’re in college and talking to these other students that love socialism, just tell them, 'let's do the tenets of socialism',” Harrison said on “Outnumbered.”

“Next time we have a big test we’re just going to average out all the scores and everyone gets the same, same score on the test. See how hard everyone tries next week.”

“It will slow down the work to where everyone gets an ‘F’ in the class,” Harrison added. “There’s no point in working hard.”

AT CPAC, CONSERVATIVES WARN OF 'RADICAL' DEMS EMBRACING SOCIALISM, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

The issue of socialism has risen up anew in recent months as conservatives have stated parts of the 2020 Democratic platform is fueled by the ideology.

Businessman Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate, is proposing universal basic income, giving everyone over 18 a stipend of $1,000 dollars monthly.

"This is not socialism. This is capitalism where income doesn't start at zero," Yang told CBS News, denying it was socialism.

'PAWN STARS' HOST RICK HARRISON COMPARES SOCIALISM TO HEROIN: 'THE FIRST SHOT IS GREAT... THEN LIFE IS HELL'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has proposed a universal child care plan that will be funded by the “wealth tax” she proposed that will target those who make more than $50 million dollars a year.

Socialist freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is pushing her Green New Deal, which addresses climate change among other issues had been maligned by many who consider the resolution unrealistic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s literally like heroin. The first shot is great. For a little bit it’s wonderful, but then the rest of your life is a living hell. And that’s literally what the socialists are doing,” Harrison told the crowd at CPAC last week.

“Once you give someone something it’s hard to take it away… then you get Venezuela."