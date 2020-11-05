Paulina Porizkova says disagreements among Americans over 2020 election have fueled 'frenzy of hate'

Paulina Porizkova says she is sad to see Americans at odds as the 2020 presidential election is at the forefront of everyone's minds.

In recent weeks, the 55-year-old supermodel has been outspoken about her current battle with depression following the death of her ex, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. But on Thursday, she opened up about the 2020 race in an emotional Instagram post.

"As I’m sure most of you are aware, I’m a proud liberal. And a feminist. So I have a very clear moral stances on social issues. As do those of you who are devoted to Trump. And I listen and see and read all of our disagreements whipping up a frenzy of hate. And that, maybe, we can ALL agree is wrong?" Porizkova captioned a photo of a past photoshoot she did.

In the pic, Porizkova appears to be deep in thought. The model went on to say she's "really tried" to understand the beliefs of "the other side" in recent weeks.

"Oddly enough, it's easier to access when being anxious and depressed, because this fear and sadness that I hold makes me long for someone to tell me all is AMAZING and will be PHENOMENAL and the BEST EVER," she continued. "It’s like going to a doctor who tell you not to worry, that lump is probably just a boil and even if it IS cancer, it’s a quick snip and gone rather than the one doctor who tells you the facts- that it may kill you."

Porizkova assumed the disagreements among Americans are likely fueled by people feeling "anxious and scared." Still, she argued that "violence and hate" are only perpetuating more sickness.

She then posed a challenge to her followers. "Those of you with nasty comments will just prove my point- so let's see how civil we can keep it, ok?"

She finished her post with hashtags to show her support for Black Lives Matter, and noted that she's pro-choice.

Porizkova's political post comes days after she shared a raw and honest account of her negative thoughts. Last month, she opened up on Instagram about moving out of the home she and her two sons once shared with Ocasek. In 2019, the rocker died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease while recovering from surgery.

She and the musician were in the midst of a divorce at the time of his passing and their divorce battle was public knowledge even after his death when it was revealed Ocasek left the model out of his will.