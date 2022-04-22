Paulina Gretzky teases wedding weekend with Dustin Johnson: 'Going to the chapel'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears Paulina Gretzky and her pro golfer fiancé Dustin Johnson are getting very close to tying the knot.

The actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday with a variety of videos teasing that the time has "finally" come for the lovebirds to walk down the aisle.

The bride-to-be's wedding festivities seemingly kicked off with footage showing her sitting on a private jet with girlfriends. "She's ready," Gretzky captioned her first post of many, showing the actress in a white halter top, denim shorts and sparkly blue and purple boots.

In another snap, she shared an image of her drinking champagne with friends on the jet with the caption: "It's finally happening."

DUSTIN JOHNSON SAYS HE'S STICKING WITH THE PGA TOUR

While toasting their glasses, Gretzky added the caption, "Going To The Chapel."

The 33-year-old blonde beauty also supplemented her Story with a clip of her stepping off the plane with the song "Going To the Chapel" by The Paragons playing in the background. She and Johnson, 37, are later seen walking hand-in-hand outside.

Gretzky and Johnson's nuptials have been a long time coming. The pair began dating in 2013 and got engaged that same year. The couple share two sons: Tatum, 7, and River Jones, 4.

More video footage giving a peek at their wedding weekend shows a white golf cart adorned with flowers and a monogram of the couple's first initials.

PAULINA GRETZKY REVEALS SHE DECLINED TO APPEAR IN PLAYBOY OVER DUSTIN JOHNSON'S CONCERNS

Later, Gretzky shared a selfie with famed makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who is known to work for the Kardashian-Jenner family among other celebrity clients.

The star's Instagram followers were then given a peek at a luxe dinner celebration inside a venue decked out with lush greenery and a long table with white flowers and white and gold plate settings.

Wayne Gretzky's daughter then shared a black-and-white photo seemingly taken at a photo booth at the dinner with the writing, "Paulina & Dustin 04.23.2022."

Gretzky has teased details of her wedding in the past. In a post from April 2021, Gretzsky was seen with Vera Wang and documented her experience at the designer's bridal boutique in New York City.

"Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you," Gretzky wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple is said to be tying the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, a luxury hotel and resort situated on a 4200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains.