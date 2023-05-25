Jets' Aaron Rodgers reveals favorite Taylor Swift album

Taylor Swift and her fans will be taking over MetLife Stadium over Memorial Day weekend, and the New York Jets are getting in on the fun.

With "The Eras Tour" set to descend upon East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets' social media team went around the facility asking players to provide their favorite Swift song.

And for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers , getting down to one song was just too difficult.

"Too many. Too many to count," Rodgers said. "Anything off of ‘Folklore,’ probably."

Rodgers then named a few songs before settling on his favorite album.

"How do you pick just one?" Rodgers said. "But if I pick one album, definitely ‘Folklore.’"

The latest stop on Swift’s tour is not the first to garner interest from the NFL, with recently retired defensive end J.J. Watt floored by Swift’s March performance in Glendale, Arizona.

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends. Got a few observations from the show," Watt said in an Instagram video. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers… you can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans. And this is done the right way for the people paying money to come and see her. Just an unbelievable production."

For Watt, the most impressive part of Swift’s performance was her endurance, entertaining her fans for over three hours.

"It was 44 songs. Three hours and 15 minutes long," Watt continued. "And she did not stop the whole time. There was no intermission. There was no halftime. There was no TV timeouts. The longest break she took was maybe three minutes for a costume change.

"And she was singing, dancing, entertaining, the entire time, 70,000 people hanging on every single word and move she was making for three hours and 15 minutes. And she crushed it. And she didn’t even look tired."

Prior to her current tour, Swift’s last tour was the "Reputation Stadium Tour" in 2018.