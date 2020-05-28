Taylor Swift fans 'cancel' Burger King after chain tweets sarcastic joke about singer

The Burger King just messed with the wrong (pop) Queen. Or at least with her royal subjects.

Burger King is in big trouble with Swifties (aka Taylor Swift fans) after firing off a sarcastic tweet at the international superstar’s expense.

NATIONAL HAMBURGER DAY: A HISTORY OF THE MCDONALD'S HAMBURGLAR

It all started after a Taylor Swift fan on Twitter asked Burger King what its favorite Swift song was. The chain replied with a snarky response: “The one about her ex.” (These tweets appear to have since been deleted.)

Unable to “Shake it Off,” Swifties took it as a call to action to “cancel” the fast-food chain. They even started their own clunky hashtag – “Burger King is Over Party” – which the originator of the tweet claims was just intended to be a joke.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“You have s---ty burgers anyway,” one fan wrote.

Even fast-food foe McDonald’s got in on the action by claiming they “would never” poke fun at the rich celebrity.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Whether it began in earnest or as a joke, many found the petty beef to be in poor taste given the timing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though it appears there won't be a "Cruel Summer," as Burger King has already moved on from the feud by telling everyone to "shake it off" with the burger chain's $3 meal app deal.