Paris Hilton is 'depressed' and offering 'a big reward' for missing dog Diamond Baby: 'NO questions asked'

Paris Hilton made a desperate plea to the public for the safe return of her missing chihuahua, Diamond Baby.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the businesswoman and socialite shared that her tiny pup has been missing since Wednesday and was likely accidentally let out of her house in the process of a move.

Enlisting the help of not just family and friends, but also a detective and psychic, Hilton said she is "so sad and depressed."

She wrote that she has been "scared to put out an APB to the public" for Diamond Baby "because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety."

Hilton, a known animal-lover with a bevy of dogs tied to her official "HiltonPets" Instagram, wrote "Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

Hilton, who does not have any children with husband Carter Reum, was at a photo shoot when Diamond Baby was allegedly lost.

In a post to her Instagram story, the 41-year-old said she is offering a "big reward" for her dog's return, with "NO questions asked."

Additionally, an email for direct correspondences about her missing pet was created.

The "Simple Life" star wrote "anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling."