Paris Hilton
Published

Paris Hilton is 'depressed' and offering 'a big reward' for missing dog Diamond Baby: 'NO questions asked'

Hilton said that Diamond Baby is 'truly like a daughter to me'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Paris Hilton made a desperate plea to the public for the safe return of her missing chihuahua, Diamond Baby.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the businesswoman and socialite shared that her tiny pup has been missing since Wednesday and was likely accidentally let out of her house in the process of a move.

Enlisting the help of not just family and friends, but also a detective and psychic, Hilton said she is "so sad and depressed."

She wrote that she has been "scared to put out an APB to the public" for Diamond Baby "because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety."

Paris Hilton says she has enlisted the help of a "pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic" and is looking into other technology to help her find her dog, Diamond Baby.

Paris Hilton says she has enlisted the help of a "pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic" and is looking into other technology to help her find her dog, Diamond Baby. (David Livingston)

Hilton, a known animal-lover with a bevy of dogs tied to her official "HiltonPets" Instagram, wrote "Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

Hilton, who does not have any children with husband Carter Reum, was at a photo shoot when Diamond Baby was allegedly lost.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been married since 2021. The "Simple Life" star has openly discussed wanting to expand her family.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been married since 2021. The "Simple Life" star has openly discussed wanting to expand her family. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In a post to her Instagram story, the 41-year-old said she is offering a "big reward" for her dog's return, with "NO questions asked."

Additionally, an email for direct correspondences about her missing pet was created.

Paris Hilton is offering a reward for the return of her dog Diamond Baby.

Paris Hilton is offering a reward for the return of her dog Diamond Baby. (Instagram)

The "Simple Life" star wrote "anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling."

Paris Hilton is seen with Diamond Baby in 2018. 

Paris Hilton is seen with Diamond Baby in 2018.  (Noel Vasquez)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending