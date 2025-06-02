Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's last call to daughter came shortly before her death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Details on Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's sudden death have been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's report obtained by Fox News Digital, Bach-Hasselhoff died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5.

The report also stated that the benzodiazepines clonazepam and 7-aminoclonazepam were in her system at the time of her death.

According to the Mayo Clinic, clonazepam and 7-aminoclonazepam can be used to treat panic disorders.

Bach-Hasselhoff's final words were revealed in the medical examiner's report.

At approximately 7:45 am on March 5, Bach-Hasselhoff called her daughter and said that she "loved her very much." After the call, her daughter called and texted her throughout the day and "never" received a response, the report stated.

Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter went to her mother's house to perform a wellness check and found her "unresponsive" on her bed.

The report alleges that Bach-Hasselhoff "mentioned suicide last year, but there were never any attempts" and that she was "depressed." The report did not name Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter.

Pamela and her ex-husband, David Hasselhoff, met on the set of "Knight Rider" and married in 1989. They welcomed their two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, in 1990 and 1992 and divorced in 2006.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," David shared on social media at the time of Pamela's death. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Pamela and David appeared alongside each other in "Baywatch" for 10 seasons. She also landed roles in "The Young and the Restless," "The Fall Guy" and "Sirens."

Pamela celebrated her family in the last post she shared on Instagram.

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London," the actress wrote on New Year's Eve. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold."

"Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

After a 16-year marriage, David filed for divorce from Pamela , citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2006, and the court awarded joint custody of their daughters.

"I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him," Pamela told The Associated Press at the time. "It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.