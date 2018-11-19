Pamela Anderson slams Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for ‘smutty’ comments

Pamela Anderson slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his “smutty” comments after the “Baywatch” star urged the leader to bring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange back to Australia.

In an open letter to Morrison that was posted on the Daily Beast, Anderson said the prime minister made “smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion.”

“We all deserve better from our leaders, especially in the current environment,” Anderson wrote. “…Rather than making lewd suggestions about me, perhaps you [Morrison] should instead think about what you are going to say to millions of Australians when one of their own is marched in an orange jumpsuit to Guantanamo Bay—for publishing the truth. You can prevent this.”

Anderson, who is Assange’s close friend, appeared on Australia’s “60 Minutes” to urge Morrison to bring the WikiLeaks founder back to Australia.

“Defend your friend, get Julian his passport back and take him back to Australia and be proud of him, and throw him a parade when he gets home,” the actress said.

Morrison responded to Anderson during an interview with Gold Coast radio station Hot Tomato FM.

“I’ve had plenty of mates who’ve asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson,” Morrison said, according to SBS News. "But putting that to one side, the serious issue is no, our position on that hasn't changed."

Assange is currently in Ecuador’s embassy in London. He sought refuge at the embassy in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden to face sexual assault charges. Assange is also under investigation by U.S. authorities for publishing classified diplomatic cables and secret government documents.

“Julian Assange will soon face his seventh Christmas isolated from family and friends, after 8 years of detention without charge,” Anderson wrote in the letter on Saturday. “For six years he has been refused any access to fresh air, sunshine, exercise, or proper medical or dental care.”

“This Australian is not getting a fair go; [Assange’s] human rights are being openly violated,” she wrote.