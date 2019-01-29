Pamela Anderson shows off dancer's body in steamy surprise routine in Germany

Pamela Anderson turned heads and raised heart rates at an event in Germany where she took the stage for a steamy routine with her former “Dancing With The Stars France” co-star Maxime Dereymez.

The actress appeared in a skin-toned golden leotard that put her bare legs and feet on full display as she and her dance partner performed a surprisingly acrobatic routine that saw her being hoisted in the air and spun around the stage.

The former “Baywatch” star, 51, took the stage with Dereymez at the Rockin Chocolate event in Cologne’s Alter Wartessaal to surprise the crowd with her impressive and racy moves. Anderson and her professional dancing partner previously took the stage during their recent stint on “Dancing With the Stars France” where they enjoyed a powerful run but were eliminated in week 7.

This isn’t the first time that the swimsuit beauty and animal rights activist has been affiliated with the long-running competition series. According to People, she appeared on the American version in 2010 where she also made it to the seventh round. She returned once again in 2012 for “Dancing With The Stars: All Stars” with dance-partner Tristan MacManus. However, in her second run on the American version, the star was eliminated in the first week after scoring just 17 points.

“I know I’m not the best dancer, but I have a lot of heart and I have a lot of guts, and I want to be able to portray that,” she told reporters at the time (via People). “Humans aren’t perfect, and I think it was very brave of us to go that strong with our emotional connection about the dance,” she commented. “I take it seriously. I write down the song and think about my own personal experiences.”