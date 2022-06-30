Why July 4th is good luck for Hollywood marriages!

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Monday, July 4th. The couple first met when Sharon was only 18 and he was 22. Her father, Don Arden, was managing Ozzy’s band, Black Sabbath, at the time.

Ozzy was fired from the band in 1979 and Sharon began dating the rockstar soon after, in addition to taking over as his full-time manager.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in 1982, and have since had three children together: Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Sharon shared a wedding photo from their nuptials to Twitter on Mother's Day in 2021.

They’ve weathered many storms through the years, including one notorious altercation where Ozzy was arrested for attempted murder after he tried strangling Sharon during a drug-fueled haze in 1989. He spent months in rehab following the incident and she decided not to press charges.

The Osbournes became a household name in the early 2000s when MTV shined a light on their lives with an unscripted show about the family . The series premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons, with a final curtain call in 2005.

Ozzy and Sharon have been a united front recently as the 73-year-old singer is on the mend following " a "major operation" which she said was going to "determine the rest of his life."

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery," he tweeted to his millions of followers last month post surgery.

Ozzy's back problems likely stem from an all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 where he flipped his quad while riding around his property in London.

At the time, he had to undergo emergency surgery for "a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck."

When asked if he ever thought about his own mortality, Ozzy said he felt optimistic about his future: "At f—ing 73, I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come ."

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Another major Hollywood couple is celebrating their love on July 4th, as Julia Roberts marks 20 years of marriage with her husband Danny Moder.

Roberts and Moder first met on the set of the 2001 film "The Mexican," where she starred alongside Brad Pitt and Moder served as a cinematographer.

Love was certainly in the air as they tied the knot shortly after Moder finalized his divorce, and the couple married on her ranch in Taos, New Mexico in 2002.

Roberts and Moder have 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus "Finn," in addition to son Henry, 14.

Julia discussed the big anniversary earlier this year while chatting on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" as she declared: "This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin' Danny Moder."

When asked how she was planning to celebrate, she simply responded: "More kissing."

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, and David Beckham celebrate their 23-year wedding anniversary on July 4th.

Posh and Becks first met in 1997 at a charity football match, and she later told British Vogue "love at first sight does exist."

"It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," she wrote.

"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)"

They became engaged in 1998, and Victoria gave birth to their first son, Brooklyn, in March 1999.

She walked down the aisle four months later at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland, wearing a strapless Vera Wang gown with a 20-foot train and a gold tiara, while her husband and son wore all-white tuxedos.

They’ve since welcomed three more children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach

Tina Turner tied the knot with her German music producer beau Erwin Bach in a lavish ceremony at their home on Lake Zurich in Switzerland on July 4th, 2013 after dating for 27 years.

Oprah Winfrey and Bryan Adams were on hand to witness the "Proud Mary" singer walk down the aisle wearing a green taffeta and black silk tulle Giorgio Armani dress which was adorned with Swarovski crystals.

"I thought, 'I gotta have that, even if I never wear it,'" she told HELLO! upon first seeing the gown on the catwalk in Beijing. "Then I thought, 'I know, that will be my wedding dress!'"

Tina broke further from tradition and requested her female guests wear white, while all male attendees dress in black tie. The 200-person event reportedly went until 5 a.m.

Turner told Oprah it was "love at first sight" when she met Bach, who was assigned to pick her up from the airport before a concert some 35-plus years ago.

She explained in her documentary: "He had the prettiest face. You could not miss it. It was like saying, 'Where did he come from?' He was really that good looking. My heart went bu-bum. It means that a soul has met. My hands were shaking."

While she launched her career during a tumultuous relationship with late ex-husband Ike Turner, her success as a solo artist is cemented in history.

Soon after getting married, she said she finally reached the stage in her life that she calls "nirvana."

"It's that happiness that people talk about, when you wish for nothing, when you can finally take a deep breath and say, 'Everything is good,'" she said. "It's a wonderful place to be."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on Independence Day.

The couple, who have daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, married in a private ceremony outside of Los Angeles in Oak Glen, California.

They first met while working together on "That ‘70s Show" in 1998, but despite playing a couple on screen, the pair didn’t start dating until years later after reconnecting at the Golden Globes in 2012.

"We were at an awards show, and I was backstage," Kunis told Marc Maron on his podcast in 2018. "I was looking around, and there was, like, a really beautiful man from the back. I was like, 'What a very nice stature of a gentleman.' I was literally, like, 'Ooh, he's kind of hot.' I was single. And then he turned around, and I was like, 'Oh, my god! It's Kutch!' I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was somebody I'd known forever."

Kutcher was previously married to Demi Moore for eight years until their divorce was finalized in 2013.

"I never wanted to get married," Mila told W magazine in 2014 of her future plans before meeting Kutcher.

"From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage. Now, my theory on weddings is: Don't invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly."

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick surprised friends and family in 2015 by turning their annual Fourth of July party into a wedding.

The couple, who dated for six years, were married at Joel’s Centre Island estate in Long Island during a ceremony officiated by then-governor Andrew Cuomo.

Joel’s daughter with former wife Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, and actor Kevin James were just a few of the guests in attendance.

Alexis was also pregnant with their first child when they tied the knot in front of a small group of loved ones.

She later gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, Della Rose, in August 2015, and the couple welcomed daughter Remy Anne in October 2017.