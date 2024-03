Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night – but several stars showed out at the award show parties.

Vanity Fair hosts an annual Oscars party, which Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba attended.

Vergara, 51, stunned in a form-fitting, black gown. The "Modern Family" star's dress had a deep-plunging neckline and a cut-out on her torso. The gown had subtle, black bow details on the front.

Alba, 42, also opted for a deep-plunging neckline as she stunned the red carpet in a silver, sequin dress. The bosom of Alba's dress featured silver flowers with the same flower detail on the hip of her gown.

The actress paired her look with a silver clutch and her long hair styled down.

Over at Elton John's AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party, several stars stunned the red carpet.

Heidi Klum stuck to a deep-plunging gown that featured an off-the-shoulder look that almost looked like angel wings. The model's gown faded from a solid black print to a sheer, silver bottom-half.

Katharine McPhee stunned in a sheer, embellished gown that featured small bow details on the thin straps of her dress. The singer-songwriter and actress styled her hair parted to one side and paired her look with a small, black clutch.

Jane Seymour shined a bright smile at the Elton John charity viewing party on Sunday night. Seymour, 73, wore a black gown, with a deep-plunging neckline, that had flower detailing along the left side.

Elizabeth Hurley shone brightly in a gold dress on Sunday night. Hurley, 58, wore a gold sequin gown with a deep-plunging neckline. The actress carried a gold clutch and paired her bright look with gold platform heels.

Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars party. The actor, 52, and actress, 29, wore all-black looks on the red carpet.

The "Gilded Age" actress wore a one-shoulder, black gown with black, strappy heels. Theroux, Jennifer Aniston's ex, looked sharp in an all-black tuxedo.

Paris Jackson left little to the imagination with her appearance at Elton John's Oscars party. Michael Jackson's daughter wore a sheer, black dress with black underwear. The 25-year-old's dress featured two high slits, and she paired the look with black heels.

Julia Fox turned heads at Elton John's party. Fox wore nipple covers with crosses on them and a form-fitting black skirt paired with dark black eye make-up.