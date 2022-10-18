Expand / Collapse search
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey to join Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual campaign event

Former President Barack Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and Whoopi Goldberg have also thrown their support behind Abrams ahead of her rematch with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rips Stacey Abrams' abortion pivot: 'Don't really know where she stands' Video

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rips Stacey Abrams' abortion pivot: 'Don't really know where she stands'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his debate with Democrat Stacey Abrams and key issues that matter to Georgians as they head to the ballot box for early voting.

Oprah Winfrey is the latest big name to join Stacey Abrams on the campaign trail.

Winfrey will host a virtual event with the Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night. 

"I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend,@Oprah, for a conversation about this historic election, the #UnfinishedBusiness we have here in Georgia, and how we can write the next greatest chapter in our state's history," Abrams, 48, wrote on Twitter.

Abrams is running as a challenger to incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Winfrey also campaigned for Abrams when she first ran against Kemp in 2018. 

Oprah Winfrey will join Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams for a virtual event titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night.

Oprah Winfrey will join Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams for a virtual event titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

STACEY ABRAMS' CAMPAIGN HAS SPENT OVER $1.2M ON PRIVATE SECURITY SINCE DECEMBER

The media mogul rallied for Abrams at two campaign events in Marietta and Decatur during which she emphasized the importance of voting and told the crowds to "vote your values."

According to a promo for the event, the two "will discuss the importance of Stacey’s campaign for governor and her vision for One Georgia where everyone has access to education, healthcare, housing and the ability to earn a good living." 

Winfrey also campaigned for Abrams when she first ran against Kemp in 2018. 

Winfrey also campaigned for Abrams when she first ran against Kemp in 2018.  (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Abrams also shared a post to her Instagram Story to promote an Instagram Q & A session that she was holding with Whoopi Goldberg on Wednesday.

First Lady Jill Biden headlined a fundraiser for Abrams in Atlanta last Friday. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to attend a campaign event to support Abrams, Senator Raphael Warnock and other Georgia Democrats on October 28.

Obama and Goldberg also supported Abrams during her 2018 race, which she narrowly lost to Kemp. 

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to attend a campaign event to support Abrams, Senator Raphael Warnock and other Georgia Democrats on October 28.

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to attend a campaign event to support Abrams, Senator Raphael Warnock and other Georgia Democrats on October 28. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Abrams never officially conceded the election, which she claimed was "stolen" from her due to alleged discriminatory election practices and voter suppression.

In recent media appearances, Abrams has said that she never denied losing the election. During an appearance on Fox News Sunday last week, she told host Shannon Bream that she had acknowledged that Kemp was the victor in 2018.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

